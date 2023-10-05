OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,971 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 3.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 218,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

