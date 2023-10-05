OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.15. 1,066,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

