OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 726,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 279,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

