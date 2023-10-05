OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in 3M by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 95,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $87.29. 500,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. 3M has a 12 month low of $87.19 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

