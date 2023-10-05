OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

