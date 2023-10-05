OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,302 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 73,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 727,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after buying an additional 118,463 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,433. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

