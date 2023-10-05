Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 15,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 193,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 757,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,439,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,197,000 after buying an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 220,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,298. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

