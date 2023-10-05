Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. 499,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

