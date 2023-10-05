Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 23,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,825. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

