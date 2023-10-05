Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

