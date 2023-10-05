Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,767. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

