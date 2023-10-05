Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,353. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.96 and a one year high of $160.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

