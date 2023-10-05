ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $44,137,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

