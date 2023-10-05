Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.51. 17,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

