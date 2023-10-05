1,739 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724 shares in the company, valued at $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $656,495. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $146.84. 4,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

