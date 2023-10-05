Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,076,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SMMD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,319 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $724.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.