Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

