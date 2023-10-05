Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $56.92. 228,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,495. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.