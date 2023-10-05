Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 96.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

EFX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.27. 22,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 3.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16,485.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 199,969 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,095,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

