Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 480,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.