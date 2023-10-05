IRON Financial LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.6 %

TAP opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.