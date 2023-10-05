SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $550,000 Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,569,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on NBTB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

