Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Caleres worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 38.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $957.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,487 shares of company stock worth $1,038,253. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

