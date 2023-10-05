SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kforce worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 97.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 35,909.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of KFRC opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

