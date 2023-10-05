Raymond James Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACCD. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

ACCD opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $737.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. State of Wyoming increased its position in Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

