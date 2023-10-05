SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 198,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 242,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

