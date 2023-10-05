SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $749,000 Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.