Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.40-0 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Clorox also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$0.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.07.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

