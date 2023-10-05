Head-To-Head Comparison: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) and The Competition

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 149.56% 17.81% 9.83% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors -282.56% -3.02% 0.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million $243.63 million 7.24 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors $1.44 billion $62.97 million 27.36

Analyst Ratings

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors 231 1062 1163 29 2.40

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 120.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.