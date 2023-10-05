Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.