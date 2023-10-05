Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.16 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.