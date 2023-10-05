MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 455 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

