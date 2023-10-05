UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $510.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

