Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.67 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $449.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.