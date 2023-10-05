Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

