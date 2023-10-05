Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,232 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.