Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 339 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 2.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,854.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,894.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,939.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

