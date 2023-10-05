Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

