Prossimo Advisors LLC Invests $195,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

