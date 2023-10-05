Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 73,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

