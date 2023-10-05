Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Position Trimmed by MV Management XI L.L.C.

MV Management XI L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,638,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879,506 shares during the quarter. Rover Group comprises about 74.2% of MV Management XI L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MV Management XI L.L.C.’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $42,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $341,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 204,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,644,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,790,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,834 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Rover Group Trading Up 5.2 %

ROVR stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,891 shares of company stock worth $415,951 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rover Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

