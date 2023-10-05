Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 210,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after acquiring an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

