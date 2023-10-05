Prossimo Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 101.04%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

