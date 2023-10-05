NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 331.8% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,640 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 62,687 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 816,118 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 37,064 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

