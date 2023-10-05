Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

