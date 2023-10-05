Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $102.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.