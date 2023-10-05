Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 298,434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 181,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

GSBD stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

