Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $786,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

