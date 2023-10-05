Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,015 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 261.0% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $3,256,000.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $32,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 14,382 shares valued at $963,395. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

