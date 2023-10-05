MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

